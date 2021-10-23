SUN (old) (SUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

