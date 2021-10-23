Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $128.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.66. 1,090,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,033. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

