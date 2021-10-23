Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $128.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
HLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.66. 1,090,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,033. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
