Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

