Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,253,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,306 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,677,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.72. 4,304,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

