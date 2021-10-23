Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.38. Pool reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.33.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.08. 317,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $514.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

