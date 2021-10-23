Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00113103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00146920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002568 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

