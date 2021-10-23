Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,931. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $159.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

