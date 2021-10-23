FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
