FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FireEye by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,986 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.