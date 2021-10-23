HaloDAO Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $1.36 million and $27,897.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

