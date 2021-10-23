PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 7.3% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $87.34 million and approximately $608,891.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00483749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.55 or 0.01053469 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 126,018,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

