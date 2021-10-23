aWSB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,801.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. aWSB has a market capitalization of $164,113.47 and approximately $44,801.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $26.85 or 0.00043743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

