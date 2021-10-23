Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BMRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. 25,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,172. The stock has a market cap of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.