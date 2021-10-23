Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

