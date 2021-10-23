Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Broadcom worth $2,054,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,984. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $521.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

