Scala Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Scala has a market cap of $3.22 million and $2,192.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

