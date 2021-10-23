Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 7,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

