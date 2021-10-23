Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. 70,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,872. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

