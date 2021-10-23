Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $414,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

