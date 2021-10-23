Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

