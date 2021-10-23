Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.36. 2,144,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,097. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $235.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

