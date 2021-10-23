Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nordstrom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 25.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,866. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,942.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

