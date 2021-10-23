UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,304.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 21% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $33,304.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars.

