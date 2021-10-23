Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $72.10

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

VOYA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

