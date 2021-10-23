Navcoin (NAV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $367,319.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $367,319.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020512 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,886,224 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

