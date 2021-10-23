Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

