Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.
Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
