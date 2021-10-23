Only1 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.