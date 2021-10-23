Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.07. 2,495,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,461. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.