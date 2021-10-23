Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

