Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $230.89, with a volume of 107136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.01.

The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

