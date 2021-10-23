Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 8,094 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

