Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Comcast reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $333,562,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.22 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

