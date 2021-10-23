CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $35.67 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $209.24 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

