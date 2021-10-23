Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

