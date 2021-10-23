Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Price Target at $42.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. 228,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

