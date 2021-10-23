Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,078. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

