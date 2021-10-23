Everipedia Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $191.67 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,588 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.