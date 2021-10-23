GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 19,708 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

F traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,566,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,501,781. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

