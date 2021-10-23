Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 186,623 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 186,623 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $95,205,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,726,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 623.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.