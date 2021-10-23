Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,660,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BLK stock traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $914.97. 372,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,535. The company has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.