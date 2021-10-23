Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $600.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.02 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $571.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

