$21.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $21.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $22.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $229.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 84,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.