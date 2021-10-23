Tairen Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tairen Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,434 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 38,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 221,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,036,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

