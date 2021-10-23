Premier Asset Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

