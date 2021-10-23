Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

