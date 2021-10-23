Mizuho Reaffirms Hold Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STX. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $87.23. 5,172,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 57,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.