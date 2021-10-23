VITE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.28 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. VITE has a total market cap of $50.49 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,025,208,063 coins and its circulating supply is 492,636,952 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

