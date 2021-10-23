Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $22.60

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ULCC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 254,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,350. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,862 shares of company stock worth $1,310,958 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

