T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

