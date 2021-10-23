ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $660.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $686.65. 928,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.59. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $692.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.