The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

